By Danjuma Joseph Lafia |

The military operating under Ayem Kpatem 3, has arrested the second in command to Gana, the dreaded militia gang leader of Benue State, who was killed last month in an operation. He was arrested alongside 75 others yesterday.

The Commander of the Four Special Forces Command of the Nigerian Army in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Brigadier General Maude Ali Gadzama, confirmed this to newsmen yesterday.

According to Gen Gadzama, Mr Kumour Fachii, alias Commandant was arrested in his girlfriend’s house in Agbi village of Katsina Ala local government area of Benue State.

According him, items recovered from the suspect includes arms and ammunition, three locally made rocket launchers, military uniforms, charms among others.

“I called you guys here because some 36 days back when the dreaded Gana was paraded before you people here, I mentioned that some of his kingpins have been arrested while some of them are on the run and we are in pursuit of them.

“This afternoon the gentleman seated before us here is his second in command and after the episode that we had with the dreaded Gana, some schools of thought were saying that his second in command had inherited all his powers; lo and behold, our troops have gone in pursuit of them and today seated before you is Mr Kumour Fachii, alias commandant the second in command of dreaded Gana, that has inherited his magic,” Gadzama disclosed.

“So I called you people to parade him here for you to see and we continue doing our work until they either denounce or all of them

raided. He is the 76th person now that we have apart from Gana and other four that have gone to where they belong.”

On how the troops are working towards arresting other 400 Gana’s gang members spread across Benue State, Gen Gadzama said, “I assure you

that all of them will be in our drag net, so far our men are out there to get them” he said.

In an interview, Fachii, alias commandant, who said he was an Okada man, disclosed that he joined Gana, in 2018 saying he has taken into

captivity many members of the public in their camp.

He disclosed that late Gana, handed over to his brother Azonto, who is still at large in the bush, not him.