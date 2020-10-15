The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has restated its commitment to the nation’s private sector growth.

The national president of the Association, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu at the NACCIMA @60 Media briefing in Lagos said that 60 years ago, a group of visionary leaders deemed it necessary to create a national Chamber Movement as a platform for consultation and joint action on behalf of the private sector.

She noted that the association has grown from a membership of six in 1960 to 51 today, encompassing City, State and Bilateral Chambers of Commerce, as well as, Business Associations, adding that with over 30,000 corporate bodies with direct or indirect membership of NACCIMA, the association has been part of the economic history of Nigeria especially with the growth and development of the Nigerian private sector.

According to Aliyu, “We were and still remain the Voice of Nigerian Business through advocacy for policies that can and provide conducive environment for the growth and development of business, trade promotion and other economic activities.

The president of NACCIMA stated that, “As we celebrate the accomplishments of the years past as a nation and association, I cannot but mention the challenges confronting us today, the COVID-19 pandemic and our economy, is again faced with the consequences of over-dependence on crude oil revenue. We face double digit inflation, dwindling foreign exchange reserves, increasing domestic and foreign debt, high unemployment rates, and difficulties in doing business brought about largely by an infrastructure deficit in the power and transportation sectors.”

She also said, “we will also continue to work in an innovative manner to capacitate and reposition Chamber members across the nation.

them serve as veritable tool to encourage entrepreneurship and to ensure that they contribute to the growth of the private sector in their respective Geo business zones and immediate environment in the new economic environment unfolding before us all.”