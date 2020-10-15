A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Chris Uche has asked Nigerians to learn from the electoral system of Rotary International (RI).

He said the smooth succession plan, which RI has bequeathed, to the world is unique.

He also urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of giving and sharing to bridge the gaps between the rich and the poor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uche, who gave the advice in an address at the Investiture of the 9th president of the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama, Rotn. Dinah Achele Akuh, said once a nation gets its electoral system right, its political system will be crisis free.

“Nigerians need to learn from the electoral system of Rotary International which is rancour-free without election petitions or legal battles in court.

“ This is the type of succession plan we need to enhance our political development and consolidate our democracy.

“ Another thing I have learned from Rotary is about charity and the love for the less privileged. Nigerians need to cultivate the virtues of giving and sharing to bridge the gaps between the rich and the poor.”

On his part, the district governor-elect for Rotary International District 9125, Rotn. Ayo Oyedokun asked the privileged in the society to assist Rotary in its service to humanity.

He said Rotary International has succeeded in spearheading End-Polio Campaign. He said: “Rotary International is a unique organisation which accounts for funds donated to it. We are accountable and transparent.

“ We will not relent in serving humanity. I implore more Nigerians to join Rotary to lend more hands in assisting the poor and the needy.”

In her address, the Immediate past president of the club, Rotn. Eucheria Ifeoma Ekweozoh, said: “We started the Rotary year with 42

members, 33 females and 9 males, but now the club has a total of 54 members in Rotary portal.