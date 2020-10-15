The Northern PDP New Media Strategists (NPDPNMS) has said that it received with rude shock and dismay the news of nomination of an All Progressives Congress (APC) card carrying member and apologist, Mrs Lauretta Onochie as nominee for National Commissioner into the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A statement by the national public relations officer of the group , Muhammad Abdallah, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari also allegedlyappointed his relation, Amina Zakari into the INEC before the 2019 elections.

According to him, to appoint Onochie, a presidential aide and a ‘full blooded member of the APC’ into the INEC is akin to “being a Judge in your own case.” He said that the Northern PDP new media strategists see this as the rigging of the 2023 elections in advance adding that the group would do everything including calling on the international community to sanction President Buhari over his manipulations of the electoral body if he does not rescind the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the group would rather President Buhari stop taking Nigerians for a jolly ride of convoluted democracy and just go ahead to appoint a President for Nigeria in 2023 instead of having a Onochie as an umpire in an election which her party the APC will run against others.

He recalled that President Buhari has continued to erode all democratic gains made in the 2015 elections that brought him to power as an opposition.

He lamented that President Buhari’s refusal to assent the 2019 Electoral Act has left the elections at the mercy of manipulation, rigging and willful shortchanging of the will of Nigerians.

“As if that is not enough, then comes again the nomination of an APC stalwart and a Presidential aide into the electoral body, INEC.

“This nomination is unacceptable and immoral, as it is illegal.

“The Senate of the Federal Republic should reject the nomination, if President Buhari does not see reason to withdraw the nomination with immediate effect.

“President Buhari should also hasten to initiate electoral reforms, including assenting to the Electoral Amendment bill that will bring the required transparency and integrity to Nigeria elections,” he added.