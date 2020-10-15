Members of Lagos State House of Assembly have passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Rt (Hon) Mudashiru Obasa, saying that his leadership prowess was worthy of emulation.

The lawmakers passed the vote of confidence after the member representing Somolu Constituency 1, Hon. Rotimi Olowo, eulogised the leadership style of the speaker in running affairs of the House.

Olowo thanked the speaker for addressing the EndSARS protesters at the late hours of last Thursday despite his tight schedule, saying it was rare for a leader to do such at that period of time.

“I rise this afternoon to appreciate you and the Deputy Speaker for the prompt attention and response to the EndSARS protest. On Thursday, my son in Canada told me he saw you and the Deputy Speaker addressing the youths at midnight. It shows that you are not just a leader but a brother whom blood runs in his vain. And we all know that the youths are the strength of this nation.

“There are youths who are doing negative things but we have many who are very hardworking. They have won many accolades and awards in and outside Nigeria. For you to have taken time to address the protesters,

it shows you are more than a leader but a father and a builder.”

In his comments, the lawmaker representing Surulere 1, Hon Desmond Elliot, said the issue of lawmakers signing impeachment notice against the speaker was becoming too much, saying that the leadership should invoke the suspension of erring members.

Also, Hon. Fatai Oluwa ( Ajeromi Ifelodun 2) while clarifying that he was part of the lawmakers who travelled to Turkey, accused Hon. Wahab Jimoh ( Apapa 2) of divulging the information of the House to the media.

He added, “I was part of the lawmakers who travelled to Istanbul in Turkey but to my surprise in the report I read online, Hon. Wahab Jimoh’s name was not mentioned as part of the beneficiaries. This shows that he was the one who was divulging information about this House to the media”.