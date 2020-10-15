By Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa have been called upon to assist a veteran sports journalist, Anthony Obaseki, who has been critically ill for some time now.

The chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu made the appeal when he visited the ailing veteran sports writer at Okwagbe town in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State.

Comrade Ikeogwu, who led a delegation of members of the NUJ and Sportswriters (SWAN) said, “We are calling on the governors of Delta and Edo States to come to the aid of Anthony Obaseki, who had been ill for some time now”.

“We want to assure you that journalists in Delta are solidly behind you”. By God’s grace, help will come your way and in no distant time, you will offset the bills,” he assured.

“I know that right now, you are thinking of how to pay your children’s school fees and your house rent. But we want to assure you that God will see you through.”

Anthony Obaseki, while responding, thanked the NUJ and Sportswriters and all those who showed concern for him, saying the show of love has overwhelmed him.

He appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to come to his aid.

“I want to say a big thank you to the NUJ, sportswriters and all those who have shown concern about my health. I didn’t know that there are people who still love me this much. Thank you very much”.