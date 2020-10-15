By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa s Development (<a href="https://leadership.ng/2020/10/01/nigeria-60-promoting-peace-patriotism-ll-deepen-devt-auda-nepad-aprm-boss/">AUDA-NEPAD</a>), has said, its second review processes to assess the nation s government will strengthen democracy, economic management, socio-economic development and corporate governance.

National Coordinator of AUDA-NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu, made this known during the legislative consultation for the Country Self Assessment exercise on the ongoing Second Peer Review Process of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Abuja yesterday.

According to Akobundu, APRM is a self-monitoring mechanism to which AU member states have acceded to facilitate the adoption of policies, standards and political stability, higher economic growth and accelerated sub-regional and continental economic growth integration.

“Basically, APRM seeks to promote good governance as endorsed by the NEPAD declaration of democracy, political, economic and corporate governance adopted by AU member states in July 2002, as well as the APRM memorandum of understanding in March 2003.

According to the Chairman Senate committee on NEPAD, Senator, Chimaroke Nnamani, who represented the Senate President, assured Nigerians that the senate will ensure the passage of the agency’s bill to support the service delivery of the NEPAD.

“Upon the NEPAD reform, its new mandates and success recorded on the ongoing second Review, the legislature aim of government will join hands to strengthen the agency for effective service delivery in actualization of Agenda 2063 through passage of the agency’s Draft Bill, increased funding, effective partnership and promoting regional integration”.

On his parts, the chairman of the national governing council of APRM Nigeria, Senator Abba Ali, highlighted on the benefits of the review, saying it would identify deficiencies while reinforcing best practices and assessing capacity development needed in Nigeria.

“As you all aware, in committing member states in implementing the UN-Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and AU- Agenda 2063, APRM was designed as a flagship programme of AUDA-NEPAD for effective implementation of the its Mandates.

“The Review will also help the citizens to know where we are and where we want to be in terms of Governance for sustainable development”.