BY INNEH BARTH, Asaba

Two protesting groups from Idumuje-Ugboko and Aniocha-North local government areas of Delta State have expressed divergent views over the proposed Sports University in Delta State, owned by Prince Ned Nwoko.

The protesters, who marched to Delta State government House yesterday, displayed placards with different inscriptions to show their grievances and support for the university.

While some were aggrieved over the way and manner in which Nwoko acquired over 90 hectares of land for the institution, others insisted that the land was genuinely acquired with a Certificate of Occupancy (CoR) and a valid Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached with the community and endorsed by the late monarch.

The protesters were received at the Government House by the Delta State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social development, Flora Alatan, who assured them of the governor’s speedy attention to their plights.