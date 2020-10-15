A pressure group on security matters, Digital Home with Internal Solution (DHIS), has called for reform of the police force and prosecution of bad elements within the force.

The national chairman of DHIS, Amb Ibrahim Bala Aboki, who stated this in a statement over the #endsars protests, however condemned what they called “uncivilized approach by most political commentators through their reckless use of social media to fuel their ugly trend.”

They noted that Nigerians will recall that before the creation of SARS in 1992, there were so many cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and other security vices, but that the activities of this special forces has reduced the operation of this criminal gangs across the country.

Aboki added that some few bad elements in the force that have been terrorizing innocent citizens of Nigeria, but that are totally against the disbandment of this special unit in the Nigeria Police Force.

“We want to advocate for a total overhaul of not just the operation of SARS, but the entire police force in order to meet with the demand of Nigerians on community policing.

“Total disbandment of SARS will not only increase crime in the country, it will also reduce the morale of other police officers in the Force. Those coming on board may not be encouraged to give their best anymore except more proactive measures are taking and religiously implemented and sustained.

“We don’t want to believe that some criminal gangs were sponsoring the protest in order to pave way for their criminal enterprise, hence our call for proper investigation into the protest.