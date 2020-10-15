By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Accountant-general of Rivers State, Sir Dagogo Abere has called on the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) to devote more time and energy towards discovering hidden talents at the grassroots.

Abere made the call yesterday when the new SWAN executives in Rivers State paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said: “I must thank you; just as you said, Rivers State in those days used to be one of the best states in terms of sports. Like you also identified, we had a lot of young talents and we got all of them from the grassroots. We also had athletes, sprinters and basketball players”.

“What I will advise is that you go more into the grassroots and discover these talents. It is so good and important. Yes, at this stage, for very many of us, we look at those who are successful in business”.

“But outside here, the people who matter in society are sports people in particular. We can hear their names. Even now, sports men, who are Nigerians, you see how they are excelling abroad”.

“This can only be done by SWAN because there are those who can go to the grassroots, discover talents and bring these talents to the knowledge of administrators.”

Earlier in his speech, SWAN chairman in the state, Udede Jim Opiki, appealed to Abere to institute and sponsor a sports tournament in the state, in order to encourage the discovery of talents at the grassroots.