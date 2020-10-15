Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police to release all #EndSARS protesters nabbed in the wake lingering protests in the state.

The state’s commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr Gbenga Omotoso who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos said the governor’s directive had been carried out by the police.

The commissioner said the individuals released are Nkemakolam Okpara, Felicia, female. (27years); Nduka Treasure Chiamaka, female (21 years); Adefila Olanrewaju, male; Adeola Adebayo, male; Ayodeji Ayeni, male; and Adebola Ojabodu.

‘’Governor Sanwo-Olu has reiterated the need for youths to reciprocate the Lagos State Government’s gesture by shunning further protests and allowing the government to take steps to resolve the situation that sparked the protests,’’ he said.

Omotoso explained that contrary to the rumour making the rounds that an #EndSARS protester was killed in the state, no protester was killed.

According to him, ‘’The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to reports that an #EndSARS protester has been killed in Surulere. This is not true.’’

He said a group of hoodlums stormed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit at Hogan Bassey Street, Surulere, to free two suspects standing trial for alleged kidnapping.

Omotoso added that, ‘’ They shot three officers. One of them,

Inspector Erinfolami Ayodeji, unfortunately, died. The others are Inspectors Ekein Joshua and Peter Agabi.

‘’The hoodlums, while escaping, fired into the air. A bystander was hit. He also died – sadly.