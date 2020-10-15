Dbam and Iceland confraternities were involved in bloody clashes terrorising Inen community in Oruk Anam local government area, Akwa Ibom State on Monday night burning down police post at Inen Junction while residents flee their homes.

Leadership gathered that the policemen posted to the substation known as “ Inen Ekeffe police post” absconded from their duty post in the wake of cult related violence in the area leaving the hoodlums to engage in daily reprisal attacks.

Our correspondent also gathered that the cultists always overpower the police, killing and maiming members of rival gangs and innocent people in the community.

An eyewitness Mfonobong Okorie said the cultists numbering over 30 barricaded the community road between Faith Tabernacle Church, Inen Ikot Etim and the gate of Al Madal construction company where they snatched two motorcycles belonging to one Udeme Atanong and Ndifreke Otu respectively.

“Residents who wanted to visit their houses to obtain food items and rush back to their settlement camps in neighboring villages were trapped in the bush while the hoodlums molested and maimed anybody on the road,” he said.

Okorie said after some hours the cultists regrouped and moved towards Inen Junction where they burnt down the police substation at about 7pm chanting war songs.

The police public relations officer, Akwa Ibom State Command, SP Odiko Mcdon confirmed the incident but argued that the building was dilapidated structure rented as an out post of Nigeria Police.