Greed and selfishness are often twin evil that allows falsehood to fester, causing pains, dislocation, destruction and backwardness. Whenever selfishness is foisted, truth suffers consequential perversions. This is the situation pervading in Niger state.

The Peoples Democratic Party in Niger State has of late been thrown into issues largely entrapped in egocentrism against overall party interest.

Reading through Abu Nmodu’s piece in the LEADERSHIP Newspaper of Monday, 12th October, one is wont to comment on some pertinent issues raised in the write up particularly on the suggested cruxes of the problems besetting the party at the moment.

However, to an insider, the piece, as much as it tried to do a balanced journalistic exposé on the problem within the party in the state, the truth about what has been on the ground is that the PDP in Niger State is being hamstrung by few persons with self seeking disposition and they insist on having their own ways.

The immediate past leadership of the party in the state led by Tanko Suleiman Beji had prelude to the end of their tenure in office completed plans to succeed themselves in office, the failures of the party in almost all previous elections in the state notwithstanding.

Tanko Beji for instance has been in all successive executives of the PDP for upwards of 20 years without going through any rigour of true contest in election.

Whilst contest for all elective positions in the party are opened, and should be opened, one’s pedigree in performance and services, should be the yardstick for measurement to stay put in office.

It is a known secret that the leadership of the party under Beji had worked out their succession plan, got a vested interest to bankroll the cost of the party’s nomination forms and for funds needed for their campaigns.

Using it’s powers, the Beji led executives shut out all other persons who may have nursed the ambition to vie for any elective position in the leadership of the party in the state. This led to anger, complaints and protests.

The intractable crisis in the party has very little to do with the way the 2019 campaign funds released to Niger State were utilized and who got or appropriated the funds.

To all those who were and are still privy to what transpired and what has been unfolding within the party in the state, the fact that Engineer Mukhtar Ahmad had come out and expressed interest to join the race turf for the chairmanship contest for the soul of the party, was and still is the real reason for the ongoing crisis in the party.

For Beji and his supporters who had wanted free slots, or consensus to hold on to power without them going into any real contest, the appearance of Engr. Mukhtar has created enmity between Beji’s camp and whoever is close to Mukhtar. Beji and his supporters often cite a contraption called micro zoning arrangement reached by the stakeholders of the party in the state which supports the chairmanship position of the party to rotate within the nine council areas within the B zone of the state.

However, there is no where in the party’s constitution or any of it’s extant rules which supports or amplifies this local arrangement. Since micro zoning is alien to the party’s known rule, abiding by it is subjective.

Therefore the distortion called micro zoning arrangement of the chairmanship position of the party to zone B, (Niger East senatorial district) is anachronistic. It is not and cannot be found in a true democratic culture.

Added to this point is the fact that the Niger zone B is not all about one council area. Niger East, ( B zone) has nine council areas which makes up the geographical district known as the B zone.

By this undeniable fact, other council areas within the nine councils which form the Niger B zone are equally bonafide and legible to bring out anyone of their own to contest the party’s chairmanship position.

It is germane to also note here that the gang up by some elders within the party against the leader of the party in the state, and former governor Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu is a simulation by people of like minds and disposition. These are people who are being instigated by the erstwhile leadership of the party to support them to continue to hold sway in the lacklustre and sterile administration without electoral fortunes nor better prospects.

As a leader of the party in the state, Dr. Babangida Aliyu is disposed to all and he cannot allow infractions to simmer unfettered. It is therefore not an act of treachery nor ill will that he endorsed the political aspirations of one aspirant and yet supports another person to also aspire to contest same office. This is democracy at work!

It is childish and unfriendly for anyone to accuse Babangida Aliyu of dominating the party in the state for simply playing his normal and expected role of a father to all in the PDP by allowing everyone to have a sense of belonging and of pride.

Those who ganged up against the party, hired and imported thugs to the venue of the party’s state congress know themselves and we know them too well.

The events on the day of the party’s state congress eloquently explains whose scripts were being acted by the hirelings and errand men who unleashed mayhem to an elder statesman, Hon. Baba Shehu Agaie and Umar Gwandu Wushishi.

Elsewhere at the Brighter Suit Hotel, a married woman political activist, Asabe Katcha was assailed, assaulted and traumatized by another band of errand human tools from same paymasters.

This same interest bloc have been accusing and denigrating just anyone who does not tow their lines including elders and leaders of the party including our National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus.

For those of us, members of the party in Niger State who are privy to the ongoing developments within the party in the state, we are indeed concerned and taken aback about the tirades in the party brought about by selfishness and greed of a group of people who care little about the political fortunes of the party in the state.

– Bitrus writes from Minna