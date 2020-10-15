By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has sponsored empowerment for his constituents through vocational training.

Kwari also gave out start-up cash and equipment.

A cross-section of participants in Zaria told LEADERSHIP that, the programme was designed by the lawmaker to run in batches, with the first batch ended on Wednesday the 14 of October.

The programme, according to officials working close to Senator Kwari was aimed at “providing skills to constituents and has been segmented into various phases, in line with COVID 19 Protocols.”

The officials explained that, selected beneficiaries will acquire skills at the end of the programme, which would make them economically self-reliant and in turn provide jobs for thousands.

It would be recalled that the Senator Kwari has recently empowered tailors in his constituency, with industrial sewing and manual machines.

“Women were also empowered with Grinding machines and knitting machines”, said one of the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, over 200 tea sellers were given a cash boost of ten thousand naira each, officials supervising the project told journalists in Sabon Gari Zaria constituency.

The officials said the next batch of the training programme would continue next week until the planned phases are finally covered.

However, many of the beneficiaries who spoke expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for stepping up action at a critical hour of need of his constituents.