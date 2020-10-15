BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Standard FC chairman, Abubakar Mu’azu Aliyu has revealed the rationale behind acquiring the NLO slot.

The professional architect said the enormous talent within and outside Zaria community, coupled with the fact that football is also a tool to curb social vices, hence the need to put the Zaria-based outfit on a higher pedestal.

“Considering the enormous talents available within and outside the Zaria community, I find it pertinent as an icon of youth development to project this legendary football club which has graced football with the best talents possible for four decades”.

“Additionally, I considered that football curbs youth restiveness and there has not been a time where youths have been specifically focused upon as panacea to national development, therefore, it’s imperative to bring up a project of this magnitude that can lead to successful players’ movement to ply their trades at the highest level”

The administrator also revealed how his journey started with Standard FC before emerging as the club’s chairman within five years, and the club’s ambition of going into the new season when football activity would return.

“My journey to stardom began five years ago when I joined the historical Standard FC when I was appointed as the Sport Director before rising to the position of the chairman”.

“Standard FC is well known on the local, national and international scenes where they have produced competitive players at various levels and have recorded high success doing that.

“Upon my emergence as the current chairman and resumption to office, my first personal goal was to redefine the mission of the club. Other objective and priority was to ensure that we achieve players transfer to top clubs and leagues, so as to assist these poll of quality players to achieve their own personal aspirations of playing top flight football”.

“The new football season will bring lots of goodness for the club. Our main target will be to gain promotion to the NNL (the most important league). We have assembled the best legs and also employed the best Technical crew who are all ex – internationals.”

It will be recalled that Standard FC, Zaria eliminated Lobi Stars in round 64 during the 2018 Aiteo Cup before bowing to Nasarawa United in the round of 32.