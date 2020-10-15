By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Crown Flour Mill Ltd, Makers of Mama Gold Flour, has reiterated its commitment towards the continuous production of high quality flour to specifically meet bakers needs with the inclusion of end users of it’s derivative products.

The leading quality Flour Brand gave the assurance while marking the 2020 Edition of World Bread Day which coincided with World Food Day.

Speaking on the 2020 Edition of World Food Day, Managing Director, Crown Flour Mills Limited, Ashish Pande said “Bread is an important food which is consumed in every part of the country.

According to him, the Bread industry is also a veritable source of employment for the teeming population as evidenced by the job it creates for bakers, hawkers and several others in the value chain.

He said; “Our commitment to the production of high-quality vitamin fortified flour is underscored by the need to ensure that Nigerians consume highly nourishing and nutritious loaves of bread and pastry in general.”

Pande noted that Crown Flour Mill Ltd is committed to helping bakers meet the ever-growing demand for bread while he projected a further increase in the consumption of bread based on forecasts about an increase in Nigeria’s population.

Speaking on the company’s flour products, Pande said: “Our Mama Gold Flour brand, is the highest performing flour brand in the Nigerian market today. It is regarded as the delight of bakers as it consistently delivers the highest water absorption and highest yield rate during the process of baking bread. Bakers that use Mama Gold flour give the feedback that consumers express satisfaction with the taste of the bread that they bake.

The company assured that bakers would continue to produce high-quality flour, made only from the finest ingredients and backed by its world class production process while stressing that bakers would maintain market competitiveness as well as meet the demand of the Nigerian consumers for high quality standards through initiative that will enhance the growth of their businesses.

The World Bread Day coincides with the World Food Day and is an international observance celebrated annually on October 16. It was initiated by the International Union of Bakers and Confectioners.