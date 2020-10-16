By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa State House of Assembly has directed the upgrade of primary school teachers, through the State Universal Basic Education (UBE), Board.

Processes for the promotion and upgrading of deserving primary teachers has since commenced across the state.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Chairman House Committee on Education and Member representing Hong Constituency Mr Bathliya Wesley on the floor of the House.

The State Ministry for Local Government Affairs was also mandated to release back up funds for the promotion and upgrading of teachers of Local Education Authorities (LEA), with an immediate effect after the promotion and the upgrade.

The lawmaker noted the role of teachers as nation builders, expressing concern over their neglect since 2018.

The lawmaker lauded the present government’s efforts towards constructing and renovating schools as well as free education.

The Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Iya Abbas who presided over the plenary put the motion for adoption into voice vote and unanimously supported by the majority of the lawmakers present during the sitting.

The Clerk of the House was instructed to communicate the resolution to authorities concerned for further action.

Also a bill for a law to amend the state penal code law to provide stiffer punishment for the offenders of rape and kidnapping has scaled through first reading as well as a bill for a law to establish Adamawa State Environmental Agency (ADEPA) with its functions and the powers for the effective implementation was read at the plenary for the first time.