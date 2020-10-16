…Over 2.4 PVCs Screened For Voting

Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) has distributed all sensitive materials for this Saturday elections into the twenty Local Government Councils in the state.

Speaking while flagging off the materials distribution exercise in Bauchi Thursday, the State Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Dahiru Tata disclosed that the commission has screened over 2. 4 million permanent voters’ cards.

Accordingly, he said, BASIEC has produced over 20, 000 face musks while all necessary arrangements have been completed for the smooth and safe delivery of election materials to designated local government areas of the state.

Alhaji Dahiru Tata who explained that the materials were being delivered to the designated local government areas via tight security escort to ensure safety.

The commissioner further explained that each of the twenty local government areas has its materials sought out and delivered ahead of the polls which, he assured, would be freely and justifiably conducted.

Tata, presented the materials to the designated electoral officials of the local government area under the strict surveillance of officials of the political parties involved in the elections.

He warned security officers to ensure safe delivery of the election materials for a rancor free, fair, just and credible elections Saturday at the council level.

Tata recalled that the commission had already delivered the non-sensitive materials to the local government areas, which were Thursday followed by sensitive materials, thus giving assurance for the Saturday’s polls.

He commended the support of security operatives towards the conduct of smooth local government elections in the state, and urged them to maintain the tempo.