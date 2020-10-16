Practicing journalists in Nigeria with a knack for writing good reports have been encouraged to apply for the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) Trans Fat Free Nigeria Journalism Fellowship.

The fellowship focuses on ways to eliminate transfat from Nigeria¹s food supply chain and journalists are expected to produce investigative reports from an informed perspective and in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended standards for countries to follow regarding trans fats.

The fellowship intends to build and improve the public awareness on trans fats and world best practices regarding its use as well as other issues relating to it.

The journalists are to send in story ideas focusing on the following: Trans fats content in food, trans fats and wellbeing, industry players and food labelling and distinguishing trans-fat enhancing cardiovascular diseases and implications of the treatment of such in Nigeria.

A team of senior and experienced journalists will critique the entries to pick out the six best. The panel will only entertain entries filled out using the link provided in the call.

Interested applicants would be required to fill out the application via the link provided here: https://cappaafrica.org/journalism-fellowship/

Winners will be eligible for a grant of between US$700-US$1,000 each to implement their story ideas within a four-week period.

The call ends on October 23, 2020 at 5PM Nigeria local time. Successful candidates will be announced on October 30, 2020

ONYEAÑUNA ONYEDIKACHI