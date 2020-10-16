The federal government has called on the House of Representatives Special Committee on Constitution Amendment to consider the interest of Nigerians first by selecting items in the constitution that can be undertaken without having to stop to the process.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who gave this advice during the inauguration of the committee at the National Assembly, also called on the members to select issues that they can work with, so that they would not be seen as trying to destabilise the whole process.

Osinbanjo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said that the 9th Assembly has proven to be catalysts of positive change for the development of the nation.

He said looking at the leadership of the House and members of the committee, he is confident they would get the best out of the process by engaging relevant

stakeholders to get their inputs.

He further stated that the present administration places high premium on the harmonious working relationship with the legislature, promising that the executive will support the entire process and assent to its provision.

IGHO OYOYO