A Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan, on Friday dissolved an 18-year-old marriage between a teacher, Juel Olutunji and his estranged wife, Blessing over nagging and sex starvation.

Delivering judgment, the President the court, Chief Ademola Odunade held that the marriage was dissolved, in order to allow peace to reign between Olutunji and Blessing.

He awarded custody of the first two children Olutunji and the last to Blessing.

The arbitrator also ordered Olutunji to pay a monthly feeding allowance of N5,000.

Earlier, Olutunji, told the court that he was completely frustrated with Blessing.

”I do not have any peace of mind due to the psychological and emotional trauma his wife had subjected him to.

“Immediately after our wedding in 2002 when Blessing delivered our first child, she became a monster, nagging day and night.

“Blessing denied me of sex since we had our last child who is about seven years now.

“Worst still, she has taken all steps to prevent me from seeing my children,” Olatunji said.

Blessing was not in court.

The court bailiff confirmed that Blessing was duly served hearing notices. (NAN)