By Ernest Nzor, Abuja

Former House of Assembly member from Imo State, Honourable Percy Nna Oparaji, has commended Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for transorming the state.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP and signed by the former lawmaker himself, he commended the Imo State governor for his acts of benevolence to the vulnerable and less privileged of the state.

“With immense gratitude, I want to convey my unalloyed gratitude and sincere appreciation to my governor, His Excellency, Sen Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Nigeria, for his positive transformation of Imo State.

“Your Excellency, the good people of Imo State and myself would like to appreciate you for your benevolence, contributions and support to the vulnerable and less privileged of the state and for having started to fulfill some of your electoral promises, which you made to the people of the state during your campaign. Undoubtedly, you have what it takes to lead Imo State to a better future.

“You have disappointed the naysayers and scaremongers by adopting projects, policies and programmes of your predecessor in spite of the fact that you are from a different political party. You have kept to your promise by placing the interest of Ndi Imo above yourself.”

Honourable Oparaji, who is also a staunch member of the Ohaji National Youth Congress of Imo State, further commended the Imo State governor for prompt payment of all salaries and pensions of workers in the state.

“Your Excellency does not belong to the league of governors who see payment of salaries and pensions as an achievement. Your insistence on prompt payment of salaries and pensions is highly commendable. Also, your approach in other areas such as COVID-19 pandemic response, security challenges, justice system reform, Imo Initiative Programme and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) cannot be over emphasised.

“it is indeed true as further proven by you that when the right person rules, the people rejoice. I say a big thank you for running an all-inclusive government in Imo State. Lastly, I wish to formally congratulate you on your declaration by the Supreme Court of Nigeria as winner of the 2019 governorship poll in Imo State.”