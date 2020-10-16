The federal government and

governors in the North West have brainstormed on banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other security challenges in the geo-political zone.

The federal government and governors of the region who vowed not to play politics with the security and welfare of the citizens held a town hall meeting where they engaged stakeholders’ on matters of internal security and conflict resolution yesterday in Katsina State.

The minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who spoke at the meeting lamented that the activities of bandits in the North West had not only heightened in the past decade, but had remained a major concern and challenge of governance to the government at the centre.

This was contained in a statement signed by the director of press, Ministry of Interior, Manga Mohammed.

In his speech titled: “You Have Government Ears”, Aregbesola revealed that the town hall meeting aimed at brainstorming with key stakeholders in the region on how to end the menace of criminality and thus, restore normal life to rural dwellers, especially the farming community.

The minister said: “Our pledge to you here today is that we are ready and committed to this mission. As we all know, no military campaign can succeed without the cooperation and support of the people. Our mission here therefore is to meet with the stakeholders, listen to you and work out how we can best work together to succeed in this endeavour”.

Aregbesola who stated boldly that banditry had been defeated and exterminated in the past expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari government will do even better in defeating insecurity in the country.

He said: “ The Nigerian security

architecture will isolate them, cut off their links and supplies, hunt them down and except they repent and turn from their evil ways, they will be crushed and exterminated.”

The minister who stated that the President and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) are dismayed over the wanton killings, theft and destruction being perpetuated by these criminals, further assured that the total, brutal and ferocious might of the federal government will soon be brought on them.

“I am assuring you that all the total, brutal and ferocious might of the federal government will be brought on them.

The Nigerian security machine will be unleashed in its fury, the way we have never seen before. The sickening criminal acts of these evil people will be brought to an end and all citizens will have assurance of peace and safety once again”, he emphasised.

Responding, the governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari assured the state’s total support to the federal government’s bid to stamp out crime and criminalities from the state.

He commended the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration for the bold initiative, noting that it will go a long way in stamping out the menace from the country.

