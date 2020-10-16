The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said that 54 persons lost their lives and 30,356 houses destroyed due to flooding this raining season in the state.

Dr Saleh Jili, Executive Secretary of the agency, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Kano.

Jili said that the data which cut across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state was recorded from June to date.

NAN reports that Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMeT) in collaboration with Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) predicted 20 LGAs iñ the state as flood prone areas this season.

Jili listed the affected LGAs as Rogo; Kabo, Gezawa, Bebeji, Kura, Gwarzo, Shanono, Wudil and Gaya.

Others were Danbatta; Bagwai, Rimin Gado, Ungogo, Gwale, Warawa, Tarauani, Nasarawa, Dala, Kumbotso, and Kano Municipal among others.’

“30,356 houses destroyed and 54 persons lost their lives with 81 persons injured due to flood, windstorm and rainstorm from June to date.

“The agency has recorded 2,177 fire outbreaks and 9,127 farmlands destroyed to the disaster,” he said.

“The displaced persons are taking shelter with their relatives in the affected communities.

“We are at the affected areas to sympathise with the victims and distributed relief materials to alleviate their sufferings,” he said.

Jili said the items distributed included bags of cement, grain, roofing sheets, blankets, Mattress, and toiletries among others.

The secretary urged wealthy individuals and donor organisations to assist the victims, and called on the people to clear water ways to prevent flooding. (NAN)