Hope of students of tertiary institutions to return to school yesterday suffered a major setback, as the meeting between the federal government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve the lingering industrial crisis by the lecturers ended in a stalement.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that there were hot arguments between representatives of the federal government and ASUU as both parties refused to shift grounds on the enrollment into Integrated Payroll and Person- nel Information System (IPPIS).

Sources at the meeting told our reporter that while ASUU insisted on the payment of outstanding salaries on GIFMIS before the full implementation of UTAS, the FG team in- sisted on IPPIS.

It will be recalled that Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, had waded into the crisis urging federal government to implement the agreement it signed with the union but it seems the issue is again degenerating.

It was gathered that the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris had appealed to ASUU to receive their salaries through IPPIS platform pend- ing when UTAS will be ready but members of the union rejected the plea.

The lecturers argued that IPPIS was not demonstrated to them before government start- ed using it for workers. They wondered why demonstration of UTAS should be a requisite for the stoppage their salaries.

Meanwhile, the union has directed all its members to reject IPPIS officials reportedly coming to various campuses on Monday for biometric data capturing of its members.

By Michael Oche