The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has concluded arrangements to test additional 100,000 at the various NYSC orientation camps nationwide when they re-open.

This is even as the NYSC has an- nounced November date for the reopen- ing of camps.

Meanwhile, the PTF has revealed that over 27,000 international passengers have arrived in Nigeria since the resumption of international flights

ADVERTISEMENT

The PTF also noted that “the reopening of the international airspace has been largely successful with most passengers following the laid down regulations and adhering to testing requirements.

“We have not seen a spike of cases since the reopening of the airspace,” it said.

By Ejike Ejike