A coalition of youths under the aegis of Nigeria Youths Organisation (NYO) has raised the alarm that the ongoing protests against the special anti robbery squad (SARS) has been hijacked by perceived agent provocateurs hell-bent on causing mayhem in the country.

NYO’s President , Amb. Abdullahi Abubakar Wali at a press conference in Abuja warned that Nigeria cannot afford the sort of war witnessed in Syria and Libya which puts its citizens in a precarious situation that remain nasty, brutish and short.

The group implored the youths to abate further protests and take advantage of the ongoing programmes of Youth Empowerment such as the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), established by President Muhammadu Buhari led Administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imperative Of Sustaining An Untainted #ENDSARS Protest

The group also enjoined the youths to open a window of dialogue with the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami SAN, Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammed Adamu and other well-meaning Political Leaders and interested stakeholders in order to build trust , confidence.

The group enjoined the Federal Government to establish a National Youth Development Commission, wherein all issues of major concerns bedeviling the Nigerian youths shall be jointly address by all tiers of Governments.

It also stressed the need for the 9th National Assembly to ensure the passage of the Youth Right Bill, whereby Nigerian youths are given a voice as a panacea towards ensuring youth’s rights and privileges are protected, with a view to provide an enabling environment for our youths to thrive and progress.

Th group noted: “We are using this opportunity to put forward a fundamental solution to the Inspector General of Police on the issue of demand for police reformation, with a mandate to establishing The Police and Youth Relation Committee (PYRC), wherein all fundamental demands and solutions to police brutality and corruption shall be addressed by the PYRC at all formations and units nationwide, after all they say: police is our friend.

“We further vehemently demand that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration should capitalize and see this clarion calls by the Nigerian youths to improve on critical areas of youth unemployment, women empowerments and social welfare of her citizenry.”