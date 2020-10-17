By ANDREW ESSIEN, ABUJA

Youths under the umbrella of All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Stakeholders has urged protesters currently occupying major streets across the country that it was time to jettison the protest and go back home to form civil organizations that will engage government.

They also tasked Nigerians not to see the ongoing protest as a point of venting anger against the government of President Muhammad Buhari, adding that the brutality of the police does not recognise political affiliation when it occurs.

Speaking to journalists at the APC national Secretariat on Saturday, spokesperson for the group, Barr. Aliyu Shehu admonished that the protest must not be hijacked for selfish gains.

“Let’s leave the streets and go back home. If possible, form civil organizations that will engage government even better! Let’s not make other people suffer. We need not block roads as people with emergencies are bound to be in them. We need not ground commercial activities as people need to eat. We should not be the monsters we are trying to fight!

“It is on this note also that we want to call on our fellow Nigerians who are still on the streets protesting not to see this protest as an end, but a means to an end. The right to protest is ours; no government can strip us of that power and this government has demonstrated clear understanding of these rights by continuously allowing protests to go on so long as they remain peaceful.

It is time to give the government a chance to work on these promises. Any further discomfort or even loss of life cannot be justified. We ask our fellow youths, to please leave the streets for their houses and place work or businesses. We ask them to stop putting themselves and others at risk. We want no further deaths. There is no need for any more bloodshed. As Young stakeholders of the governing party, We promise to put enough pressure on the government to ensure that these reforms are speedy, complete and comprehensive.

“Oh, we won’t rest! We will fight the fight! This is a promise we ask you to hold us on. Our fellow Nigerian youths, tomorrow is still very bright. We don’t want to win the battle and lose the War. Lets not allow people from within and outside with ulterior motives hijack the struggle for selfish gains.”