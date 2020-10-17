A Coalition of multi-ethnic groups in Nigeria has called on the Nigerian youths to halt the on-going protest and give peace a chance.

The group, under the umbrella body of the Nigeria Youth Organisation, NYO, at a press conference in Abuja, urged the protesters to be involved in constructive engagements with

the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group said President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Government is ready to provide solution to the demands of the #ENDSARS protesters.

Ambassador Abdullahi Abubakar Wali, NYO President, who addressed the media on behalf of 19 other affiliates said it is worried that the protest may degenerate into anarchy.

”In particular, we the youth should rather open a window of dialogue with the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and minister of Justice, Mallam Abubalkar Malami, SAN, Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammed Adamu and other well-meaning, political leaders and interested stakeholders in order to build trust, confidence and continuously engage the government, while we interface with our colleagues (youths).

”In the interim we shall be proposing to the Federal Government to establish as a matter of neccessity a National Youth Development Commission, wherein all issues of, major concerns bedeviling the Nigerian youths shall be jointly addressed by all tiers of govemment.

”We hereby reiterate our views on the need for the 9th National Assembly to ensure the passage of the youth right bill, whereby the Nigerian youths are given voice as a panacea towards ensuring youths rights and privileges are protected with a view to providing an enabling environment for our youths to thrive and progress.

”We are using this opportunity, to put forward a fundamental solution to the inspector general of police on issues of demand for police reformation, with a mandate to establishing The Police and Youth Relation Committee (PYRC), wherein all fundamental demands and solutions to police brutality and corruption shall be addressed by the PYRC at all formations and units nationwide, after all POLICE IS OUR FRIEND.

”We further vehemently demand that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration should capitalize and see these clarion calls by the Nigerian youths to improve on critical areas of youth unemployment, women empowerments and social welfare of her citizenry”.

The NYO also condemned the activities of bad eggs in the Nigeria Police who perpetrate brutality against innocent citizens adding that it welcomes necessary reforms that will bring about modern Policing with human face.

”As national youth bodies, we acknowledge the genuine feelings of the youths over issues of unemployment. However, we implore the youths to take advantage of the ongoing programmes oo youth empowerment such as the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), established by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.

”We implore all our youths to abate further protests, since the ongoing protests has been hijacked by perceived agent provocateurs and self centred elements, who are hell bent to run aground the fragile peace in the country.

”In particular, we the youth should rather open a window of dialogue with the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and minister of Justice, Mallam Abubalkar Malami, SAN, Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammed Adamu and other well-meaning, political leaders and interested stakeholders in order to build trust, confidence and continuously engage the government, while we interface with our colleagues (youths)”, he said.