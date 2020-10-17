BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on the Federal Government to shelve its alleged plan to deploy soldiers to forcefully disperse EndSARS protesters across major cities in the country.

Frank in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said ‘credible intelligence’ has uncovered a plot by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to use soldiers to quell the growing protests.

He said the alleged soldiers’ deployment was part of the resolutions of a secret meeting between the presidency officials and top hierarchy of the military recently.

He said that the meeting was held at the instance of the President who has equally given a go ahead to use solders to stop the protests.

He advised Buhari not to use military might against peaceful protesters who are exercising their democratic rights to peacefully demonstrate to call attention and solution to grave socio-economic ills in the country.

He reminded Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai military that if military force did not work in Sudan, Burkina Faso and Mali,it will not work in Nigeria as well.

He called on Nigerians and members of the international community to hold Buhari and Nigerian military authorities responsible for any harm that may befall any of the protesting youths should the federal government deploy soldiers to attack them.

The Bayelsa-born political activist, however, urged the EndSARS protesters to be vigilant as they maintain their peaceful demonstrations.