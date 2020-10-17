By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

President Macky Sall of Senegal has commended Nigeria for supporting the cost of war against insurgency and terrorist activities in all the Lake Chad Basin areas.

The Senegalese leader gave the commendation during a dinner meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and President Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also lauded Nigeria for supporting the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) towards the restoration of peace and constitutional order in Mali.

“What I can say on Mali is that I did know that ECOWAS was very involved since the beginning (of the political crisis). Of course, Mali is one of our great countries in ECOWAS.

“As you know, Mali is under occupation by terrorists, even Niger Republic, and I want to salute the great action of Nigeria against Boko Haram and how Nigeria is supporting the cost of war even in all the Lake Chad Basin area.

“Nigeria is also supporting ECOWAS including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where we have a very serious situation,’’ he said.

Sall reiterated the commitment of the ECOWAS leaders to continue to support the transitional government in Mali to enable it meet the December 2021 deadline of conducting elections in the country.

On his part, Embalo also expressed appreciation to President Buhari for his support and the fatherly advice he had been receiving from him before and after his inauguration as president of Guinea Bissau.

He posited he named a street in Bissau, capital of Guinea Bissau, after President Buhari as a mark of honour and respect for the Nigerian leader due to his honesty, discipline and fear of God.