Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has confirmed that Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara will be fit for tomorrow’s derby at Everton.

Thiago will be making his second appearance after last month’s debut at Chelsea.

“We assess every day and have specific measurements if they are more fatigued than normal so both look really good. We would never risk them. They’re ready,” said Klopp.

Klopp added that goalkeeper Alisson is recovering well but midfielder Naby Keita won’t be fit for Saturday’s Merseyside derby.

“Ali looks really good,” said the Reds’ boss. “It’s very positive and he made big steps. There’s no time-frame but he looks really good. Naby is not ready, but apart from that, they all came back healthy.”

Everton go into this Saturday’s Merseyside derby as the unbeaten Premier League leaders while defending champions Liverpool are hoping to bounce back from an embarrassing 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa.

Klopp continued: “This game is as important as ever but not more. That’s it.

“It’s 10 years for them, long may it continue from my point of view.

“But we’ve never once thought about it. We’ve never had that in our mind. We will be ready.”

Liverpool will come up against a much-improved Everton side, which has been boasted by some shrewd signings over the summer by boss Carlo Ancelotti.

“You don’t need to be a manager to see they have done good business. Carlo is a sensational manager,” added Klopp.

“When he has time to build, that is what he will do. This team looks really good. Of course, it is a proper challenger

“We have to be ready for each of these games and tomorrow – in not even 24 hours – we can show that.”