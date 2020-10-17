A group, #March4Nigeria has applauded Nigerians calling for an end to police brutality across the country through peaceful protest.

According to the group, the #EndSARS protest is a “vocalization of our yearnings and freedom, which have been trampled and repressed for too long”.

Protest across the nation calling for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the Police on Friday entered its eighth day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite disbandment of the department and subsequent launch of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), young Nigerians have remained on the streets.

In a statement signed by Augustine Richard Adie on Friday, the #March4Nigeria said it is high time to consolidate on the gains of the peaceful protest.

According to Adie, the momentum should not be lost as a result of politicization or ethnicity, hence it is time to end the current protest and begin another chapter.

“We are therefore calling on all Nigerians to participate in the #March4Nigeria taking place across cities in the country and the world over,” he said.

” It is a march to refocus on the holistic reforms we want as a people and we shouldn’t leave it to usurpers”.