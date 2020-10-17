From the hands that rock the cradle to being a shoulder to cry on, a mother’s love is eternal; and so is her influence.

Admitting therefore her mother’s influence on her life in a recent interview, US-based actress and producer, Aisat Iyabode Asamu aka Aishy, said everything about her mum inspires her.

For the celebrity hairstylist who is the first daughter in a family of seven, her mum is an example of what a good woman should be.

“I admire my mum a lot; she’s my role model. The way she does her thing, the way she talks and also puts other people’s needs before hers,” she went on.

Revealing that another woman who has been an inspiration to her is star actress Iyabode Ojo, Asamu said: “Ojo has got the drive and everything. It is really rare to see a single lady in the industry who’s got the same energy and passion she’s got and still does things for herself.”

Expressing gratitude for being blessed with role models such as her mum and Ojo, Asamu advised young people to dream, believe in themselves, execute their dreams and never limit themselves even if there aren’t role models to inspire them.