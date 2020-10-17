By Our Correspondent

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed the Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Rabi’ al-awwal 1442AH from Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

The Sultan made the call in a statement on Friday signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Saturday, Oct. 17, which is equivalent to 29th day of Safar 1442AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Rabi’ al-awwal 1442AH.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon on Saturday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,’’ he said

The Sultan prayed for all Muslims, for Allah’s help in the discharge of their religious duty.

According to the wikipedia, the name Rabī’ al-awwal means “the first month or beginning of spring”, referring to its position in the pre-Islamic Arabian calendar.

During this month, many Muslims celebrate Mawlid – the birthday of the Islamic prophet, Muhammad. (NAN)