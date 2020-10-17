By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja and Royal IBEH, Lagos

Barely a month since the reopening of private schools in Lagos State, the Lagos government on Friday raised the alarm over the spread of COVID-19 infection in a private boarding school located at the Lekki area of the state, saying 181 positive cases of the novel pandemic had been confirmed in the school.

The state commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who revealed this to journalists on Friday in Lagos, said 181 students and staff members of a private school located in a suburb of Lekki tested positive to COVID-19 during surveillance and case investigation in the school.

According to him, there are 441 students and staff in the school.

This is as the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) insisted that the country has not flattened the curve of the COVID -19 pandemic.

The organisation urged the government to make COVID-19 testing completely free.

Giving details of the investigation, Abayomi explained that a 14-year-old SS1 female student fell ill on October 3 and was sent home after receiving first aid at the school.

He added that the student subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday October 6 in one of the accredited private labs in Lagos.

The commissioner assured Lagosians that the state government, through the incident command system, had the situation under control, stressing that appropriate steps had been taken to contain the spread and manage the positive cases.

He noted that all parents had been contacted and counselled via a family zoom call on October 13 to further allay their fears.

According to him, the zoom call was attended by the commissioners for Health and Education and all relevant responders and stakeholders.

“There is a total lockdown and movement restriction in the school with the Epidemiology and Surveillance Pillar of the EOC and Ibeju-Lekki LGA State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO) reporting at the school daily to conduct further investigation while positive students and staff have been isolated on the premises and given the COVID-19 home-care treatment packs and are being monitored in isolation within the school premises,” Abayomi said.

The commissioner stated that the school authorities supported by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education were following the COVID-19 guidelines as set out by the government.

According to him, “students are to be isolated in the school premises and if unwell will be admitted in one of the accredited isolation centres in Lagos. Students are discouraged from going home to avoid infecting members of their families.

“COVID-19 is still very much with us and we must strive to prioritize the safety of all, including students and teachers, by adhering strictly to prevention protocols and guidelines issued by the government to prevent its spread,” Abayomi said.