Rising gospel singer, Olorunsogo Michael Oni a.k.a MusicbySire believe tribalism has contributed hugely to the decay in Nigeria. The American based vocalist added that Nigeria is a dream killer.

According to him:” Moving here (America) is because Nigeria as a country is a dream killer. There are lots of talented youths out there but the bad government, entangled with tribalism, nepotism, favoritism, sidelines people with the capacity to make things work. So after 4 years of studying political science at National Open university, I left the country. Nigerian don’t battle racism. Our own brand of racism is tribalism and it has divided us as a people”.

Going down memory lane, MusicbySire said his Uncle inspired him to go into music.

“I got into music through my Uncle Detola Adeniyi who is an amazing gospel artiste. While we were growing up, he was always singing and playing songs. This made me develop passion for singing and writing at a very young age”.

On how the raging pandemic, COVID-19 as affected him as an entertainer, he said it has taken a toll on people’s source of livelihood.

“The situation with COVID-19 has put everybody in the same category and affected movements and finances in general”.

When it comes to financing a music project, it’s usually a herculean task for a greenhorn. Musicbysire detailed that he has been funding his music all by himself

“I have been pushing my music all by myself from day one. I have a steady paying job and set aside funds to make this music and put it out”.

Sharing what he deeply misses about living in Nigeria, the sonorous crooner declared:”Truth be told, I miss visiting my favourite Suya spot, combining bread and akara.I also miss eating gala and Lacasera.It’s the food for me basically”, he recalled.