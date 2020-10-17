By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja and Adebayo Waheed, Ibadan

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of late premier of the defunct Western Region and nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, over the death of Mrs Tola Oyediran, his eldest daughter.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, commiserated with friends and associates of Mrs Oyediran, particularly her only surviving sister, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo- Dosumu, over the sad loss, urging the family to take solace in the investments of the deceased in making life better for others.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that the eldest daughter of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Revd (Mrs) Tola Oyediran died at the age of 79.

Oyediran who died on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State was the chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria, (ANN) publisher of Tribune titles.

The late Tola was married to the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Olukayode Oyediran.

The pan Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, has also described the demise of Mrs Oyediran as devastating and a great blow.

The organisation in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin, said Afenifere is devastated by the sad news of Mrs Oyediran’s death.

The statement read, “Farewell Mrs Tola Oyediran. Afenifere is devastated by the sad news of the demise of Mrs Tola Oyediran, the eldest surviving child of our leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Also, the Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) expressed shock over the news of the death of Mrs Oyediran.

The association’s national chairman, Comrade Hammed Olalekan, described her exist as a monumental loss.

“We received the news of Mrs Tola Oyediran, eldest daughter of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo with shock.

This is as the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu also commiserated with the Awolowo family, Tribune Newspapers, Ogun and Oyo states governors over the demise of Oyediran.

Tinubu, in a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, said, “I’m deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mrs. Tola Oyediran, the first daughter of our late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Mrs. Oyediran’s humble, amiable and graceful disposition endeared her to many of us. She represented the Awolowo family positively through her excellent moral conduct and shared her father’s welfarist political philosophy.”