By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria will host the 2020 Girls U-18 African Nations Championship in Abuja from January 29 to February 7, 2021.

The Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) nominated Nigeria after witnessing a series of developmental programs in the West Africa country.

According to CAVB, the U-18 Championship was moved to next year due to the ongoing global covid-19 pandemic and the impact it has had in the organisation of the 2020 scheduled FIVB Qualification Tournaments including the Continental 2020 Age Group Competitions.

CAVB said, “FIVB has extended the deadline for continental qualifiers for the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Age Group World Championships to 28 February 2021”.

President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod, hailed CAVB for nominating Nigeria to host the championship, saying the Federation will ensure the country hosts the best ever age grade competition.

“I want to thank the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) for deeming it fit to nominate Nigeria for this Championship. One of the cardinal points of my administration is to give the younger players the opportunity to showcase their talent and I am excited the continental body is giving us the opportunity to encourage the young players more.

“My board will ensure we host a hitch free and set a standard that will be difficult to beat in terms of hosting the U-18 girls Championship. Those who witnessed the 2019 African Beach Volleyball Championship men and women in Abuja can testify to the level of organization,” Nimrod said.