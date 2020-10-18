ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Households in their large numbers, defied going to farm for harvest of food crops and markets as distribution of free Insecticides Treated Nets (ITNs) enters it’s fourth day in Adamawa state.

The distribution exercise flagged off on the 14th of this month is expected to last for 14-days.

Households in Kirchinga, Bazza, Muchala, Mayo-Ngoli, Pella and Balhuna communities of seven LGAs that made up the Northern interviewed Sunday, rated malaria prevelance in the area as high.

Bongel Jaspa and Umaru Ardo residents of Vulpi and Kwakwa in Mubi-North and Hong LGAs said they opted for the ITNets as solution to malaria treatment.

They both said, “Many households have already collected the nets, others anxiously waiting to collect theirs”.

The one face, House-to House distribution is being conducted in full compliant with covid-19 protocol.

However, the distribution witnessed pocket of challenges in Demsawo/Nasarawo as some residents demand equal share of number of nets with those that have families.

The Catholic Relief Services (CRS), , in collaboration with the Adamawa State Ministry of Health, National Malaria Elimination Programme and other implementing partners, with funding support from the Global Fund Malaria are sets to distributes over 2.8 treated mosquito nets

Gov Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has inaugurated the distribution where he urged people to make good use the nets.

Households were hiproperly enlightened by the MDTs on the usage before being handed over the nets .