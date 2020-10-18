The Nigerian Army is set to commence Exercise Crocodile Smile V1 nationwide to halt criminal elements.

The acting director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, notes that the annual exercise is traditionally conducted in the last quarter of the year.

He said this year’s Exercise Crocodile Smile V1 is scheduled to begin from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Exercise is deliberately intended to be all encompassing to include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace.

“This is the first ever cyber warfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces,” he said.

The Public Relations Officer added that the exercise will also include positive identification component, aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the Northeast and other parts of the country, as a result of the ongoing operations in the various theatres of operations, especially in the Northeast, Northcentral and Northwest parts of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN killed an armed robber along Bokkos-Barkin Ladi Road in Plateau State.

The coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said the troops deployed at Kuba while responding to a distress call on armed robbery operation on 16 October 2020, along the road, swiftly mobilised to the scene and engaged the robbers.

“During the encounter, troops overwhelmed the robbers, thereby neutralising one while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The troops recovered one locally fabricated rifle, 2 mobile handsets, 4 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one jack knife. He noted that the troops have maintained vigilance in the general area, to deny criminals freedom of action.”