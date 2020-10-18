The State Coalition Against Financial Crimes and Injustice (BACAFCI) has said that all allegations of corruption against the Bauchi state Governor Senator Bala Mohammed by his political enemies are mischievous, blatant lies, false and malicious allegations.

The National Chairman of BACAFCI Mallam Bibi Dogo stated this yesterday while answering questions from newsmen in Bauchi on his reaction to the recent petition allegedly filed by so-called stake holders from Bauchi State where they accused Governor Bala with corrupt allegations and mal administration in the state.

He said “We have received a copy of the petition and our organization studied all the allegations but found nothing in it but blatant lies with the sole aim to bring the government into political debate.”

Dogo who advanced reasons in defense of Governor Bala, said the anti graft group BACAFCI cleared Bala on all the allegations after they studied the petitions file by alleged stakeholders before the Economic Financial Crime Commission EFCC.

On allegations of obtaining loan and purchased of3.5bn official vehicles to the political office holders, Dogo said the Government followed due process in the award of the contract because it was approved by the state house of Assembly.

Dogo also debunked the allegation that Governor Bala was a director in one of the company that Bauchi Government patronized.

According to him, even the issue of ghost workers, it was Governor Bala who held a public hearing with all stake holders with a view to bring sanity to the system, so as to free some resources and employe more people in to the state civil service.

He said the petitioners were either ignorance of how the government operate or out of hatred, malice and envy or just decided to paint the governor black due to the number pf physical projects he is executing that develop the state.

Bibi Dogo explained that all the allegations are not directly link to the Governor but some civil servants whom the petitioners didn’t care to accused.

He therefore advised them to always cross check their facts and offer only constructive criticisms not blatant lies.