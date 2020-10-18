By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Immediate-past Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside, on Saturday participated in the 2020 edition of the Arise Walk-For-Life in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

This is as the #EndSARS protesters in the state yesterday join other protesters across the country to March through the major roads in Port Harcourt, on the nationwide prayer walk.

Other prominent indigenes of Rivers State, who participated in the seven-kilometre walk round major roads in the state capital, were two former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Victoria Nyeche and Hon. Josiah Olu.

Others were the immediate-past sole administrator of the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Mrs. Aleruchi Cookey-Gam and former commissioner for Land and Survey, Hon. Ezemonye Ezekiel Amadi.

Speaking with journalists after the exercise, Peterside, said the programme, which was started 10 years ago in Lagos, decided to go international in 2020 due to the spread of Covid-19.

He said: “Arise Walk-For-Life is a programme initiated 10 years ago by Pastor Siju Iloyimode, the co-pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David, Lagos. But this year, the programme decided to go international because of Covid-19. So, it is taking place in all the major cities in Nigeria and major cities in Europe.

“The question is; what is Arise Walk-For-Life all about? Now, the concept is to encourage people to take to walking, to encourage people to partake in regular walking because of the benefits of walking. It has been proven that walking makes the bones strong. Walking is good for the heart, walking is good for the mood.

“As we are walking, we also encourage people to walk with Christ because if you walk with Christ, you will never walk in darkness. If you walk in Christ, you will live right with God.”

Also speaking to newsmen, Hon. Victoria Nyeche, said apart from winning souls for Christ, the walk was also to create awareness that people need to be healthy

Nyeche said: “First, it is a walk for Christ because we are walking to win souls and secondly, it is a fitness walk. We are creating awareness that people need to be healthy. We are grateful to God that we are still alive since past five months when the Covid-19 pandemic started.”