A youth group, under the aegis of Concerned Nigerian Youths, has condemned the continued attacks on the Nigerian police in spite of the reform efforts of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu.

Addressing a press conference at Arewa House in Kaduna at the weekend, the group’s national coordinator, Comrade Yahaya Salisu, said a critical analysis of the #EndSARS situation showed that the protest was politically motivated.

Salisu commended IGP Adamu for his prompt action in disbanding SARS and creating SWAT, not allowing any security vacuum for criminality to thrive and threaten the corporate existence of the country.

According to him, the group has decided to support the newly introduced Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) by the police authorities towards tackling the menace of Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other forms of criminality, especially in the North.

He noted that Nigeria has survived a lot challenges since independence, urging Nigerian youths to appreciate the delicate balance we have found ourselves as a result of rebuilding processes.

“We, Concerned Nigerian Youths, alongside our allied Civil Society Organisations, have decided to state our stance on the ongoing #EndSARS protest. After a thorough investigation of the situation, we believe that the protest is politically motivated and instigated to challenge the Nigerian state and established authorities.

“SWAT has the responsibility to checkmate the activities of criminals and protect every Nigerian citizen irrespective of status or class.

“We call on all Nigerians to stop sowing seeds of confusion, hatred and disunity and support IGP Mohammed Adamu to reform and sanitise the police force. Police are the mirror of the society; we are in total support of SWAT,” the group said.