BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos |

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, visited the widow of the driver hit by a stray bullet during the last Monday demonstration by youths in Surulere, for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protest ended bloody when the police attempted to disperse some of the protesters who were moving towards Anti-Cultism Police Command in the area. In the ensuing chaos, Mr Okechukwu Iloamuazor, 55, was hit by a bullet and died on the spot.

A policeman, Inspector Ayodeji Erinfolami, also died in the incident.

Number 30, Federal Road, Railway Compound in Ebute Metta – the family house of the slain driver – was enveloped in gloom when Sanwo-Olu visited his grief-stricken widow, Mrs Ngozi Iloamuazor.

The governor arrived at the deceased’s house at 2pm; he was received by family members led by their head, Barrister Bede Enewally.

Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the family over the incident, which he described as unfortunate. He said the late Iloamuazor should not have died under the circumstance, but assured the family members that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

Already, all the four policemen who opened fire on the protesters in Surulere had been identified by the government and the police authorities. They are currently undergoing an orderly room trial at the Lagos State Police Command.

But, Sanwo-Olu said the State Government would take the officers’ punishment beyond the established disciplinary guidelines of the police.

He said: “On behalf of the State Government, and the people of Lagos, I commiserate with the family over this mindless brutality that led to the death of your son. We condemn endless killing of innocent citizens to the highest level. It is highly disheartening to learn that the victim, Mr. Iloamuazor was performing his legitimate duty when the unfortunate incident happened. He hurt no one to have been subjected to such pain death.

“The officers involved are undergoing orderly room trial as we speak, but we will allow the police complete their investigation. We will certainly take the case out of the police and bring the full wrath of the law on the officers who perpetrated this irresponsible act. This will be a clear signal for other trigger-happy officers.”