ADVERTISEMENT

Everton twice came from behind to draw a dramatic Merseyside derby with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson having a stoppage-time winner ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.

Timo Werner scores twice and assists Kai Havertz, both scoring their first Premier League goals as Saints draw 3-3. While Stand-in skipper Raheem Sterling scored the only goal as Manchester City returned to winning ways in their Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Before the late drama, Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed the equaliser after Mohamed Salah had put the visitors 2-1 ahead with a sweet strike.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane had opened the scoring early on before the Reds lost defender Virgil van Dijk after a reckless challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Michael Keane then headed the hosts level from James Rodriguez’s corner.

The in-form Calvert-Lewin levelled once again with nine minutes to play before Richarlison was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Thiago at Goodison Park.

The result means Everton maintain their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Timo Werner scores twice and assists Kai Havertz, both scoring their first Premier League goals; but Danny Ings, Che Adams via another Kepa error and last-gasp Jannick Vestergaard header gives Saints dramatic point 3-3.

With Chelsea leading 3-2 in stoppage time, Vestergaard flicked home Theo Walcott’s half volley for only his second Saints goal following a chaotic clash in which the visitors had also come from 2-0 down to level.

Elsewhere, Stand-in skipper Raheem Sterling scored the only goal as Manchester City returned to winning ways in their Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Sterling, given the armband by manager Pep Guardiola with Fernandinho on the bench and Kevin de Bruyne injured, finished off the rebound after Phil Foden’s 23rd-minute shot had been saved.

Arsenal had chances to level but City keeper Ederson denied them with three excellent first-half saves and both David Luiz and Pepe were off target with free-kicks in good positions after the break.

The result extended a miserable run of away results against their fellow ‘top six’ members for Arsenal. They have now failed to win in their last 29 such meetings, since a success at City in 2015.

Guardiola is yet to drop a point against the Gunners in five encounters at Etihad Stadium since he succeeded Manuel Pellegrini as City manager in 2016.