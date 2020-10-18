Gombe State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Chinese conglomerate, TBEA Company Limited and Chinese Railway 18th Bureau Group, parent company of the EEC to generate 450 megawatts electricity.

The power generation which is in three phases of 150 megawatts each, will be generated from coal deposits in the state.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya who spoke at the ceremony held at the Exco chamber, Government House Gombe, said the signing of the MoU is another milestone in his administration’s determination to improve on the lives and means of livelihood of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the state is richly endowed with human, solid minerals, forestry and agricultural resources, but noted that several attempts overtime at improving the lives of the people through the natural endowments failed.

“God Almighty has endowed Gombe with a lot of coal deposits, other solid minerals as well as oil and gas,” the governor said, adding that the state is equally making effort to harness the coal resources, with a view to using it to generate power, stimulate industrial development and economic activities.

“Without power hardly could anything be achieved in the course of industrialisation and bringing development to the people” the governor said, and stressed that the meeting with the Chinese companies, provides an opportunity for a mutual relation that will lead to power generation and trigger industrial development in Gombe State, North-east and Nigeria as a whole.

He disclosed that after series of engagements between the state and the two Chinese firms, they agreed to consummate the pact through the signing of the MoU which will form the basis for the exploitation and utilisation of coal deposits in the state.