Rail service is set to begin on the Lagos to Ibadan line by mid November, 2020, the managing director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria has said.

Okhjiria, who stated this at the inspection of the work on the Lagos to Ibadan rail project, said the NRC management will meet on Monday to deliberate and by mid November, operations would begin on the Lagos to Ibadan track, which has been completed.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi reaffirmed the need to engage the communities along Lagos-Ibadan rail route to create enough under and over passes to prevent accidents when the train service becomes fully functional.

FG To Extend Railway Line From Itakpe To Abuja

Amaechi said the communities along the rail corridor had written him severally complaining that the existing under and over passes were insufficient, adding that the communities had also complained about erosion originating from the rail line which was affecting them because in the cause of construction, the grounds were raised very high.

Amaechi promised to address the communities’ complaint with dispatch, saying, “these communities have been nice to us, why do we want to visit them with what was not there before we came?”

Meanwhile the chairman of Nigerian Railway Corporate (NRC) Engr Ibrahim Alhasa Musa said the Corporation was working with the state governments to create enough under and over passes.