The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it intercepted 2412.39 kilogrammes of various hard drugs in Oyo State within the third quarter of 2020, Commander of the agency in the state, Josephine Obi, said.

Obi, through his PRO Mutiat Okuwobi yesterday , said the seized drugs are Indian hemp, Tramadol, Diazepam, Rohypnol, Colorado, codeine and other psychotropic substances in a coordinated raid across the state.

According to her, operatives of the command, within the period under review, also arrested 37 persons suspected of committing various drug offences, adding that 31suspects were convicted for various drug offences with jail terms, ranging from six months to 10 years’ imprisonment.

She said the command also gave brief intervention via counselling to 49 people, who use drugs (PWUD), and that six persons were rehabilitated and integrated in to the society in this same period.

“The state command is investigating the seizure of a lorry load of compressed cannabis, weighing 2,060.7 kilogrammes, transferred to us by the Nigeria Customs Services, Oyo/Osun Command,’’ she said.

She said that two Indian hemp farms, measuring 0.215380 hectares and 0.06400 hectares respectively, were also destroyed at Ajani Village in Ona-Ara Local Government Area of the state.