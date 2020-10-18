By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, took stock of the flood situation in the country and authorised the dispatch of special teams to deliver urgently needed assistance to 12 states most ravaged by the seasonal rains.

The states to receive the teams conveying reinforcement of reliefs and other equipment through the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, are: Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Edo, Anambra, Delta, Kano, Jigawa, Rivers, Bayelsa and Adamawa.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, some of the states that have been reached with the first wave of support from the Presidency are: Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kaduna.

President Buhari once again expressed the nation’s sympathy to the victims of the floods, many of whom have lost family members, homes and valued investments in agricultural crops and livestock.

The President underscored the need for additional coordination between the federal and state government agencies dealing with the issues, and for improved forecast and warning systems to avert similar calamities.